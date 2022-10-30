Long Island Husband, Wife Killed Crossing Street: Police

Two pedestrians, a husband and wife, were killed Saturday evening when a driver hit the pair on a Long Island street, police said.

Narcisco and Maria Saravia were walking cross Ocean Avenue in Ronkonkoma around 7 p.m. when they were struck, Suffolk County Police said. It happened between Express Drive North and Michigan Street.

Police said the husband was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra that hit the Central Islip couple was not injured. It's not clear if he will face any criminal charges.

Suffolk detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.