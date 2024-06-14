Long Island

Crowd chaos erupts on Long Beach during ‘Senior Cut Day;' 1 shot

One person ended up getting shot near the Long Beach LIRR station after police cleared the crowds from the beach, affecting service for some time Thursday

By Romney Smith and Jennifer Millman

Police say fights broke out in the streets -- and then gunfire erupted -- as officers worked to clear a popular Long Island beach of more than 2,000 teens during what appeared to be a mass "Senior Cut Day" outing on Thursday.

Swarms of kids from multiple schools had gathered on Long Beach for "a day of fun in the sun," as some said, when arguments started to cause disruptions, according to police. Long Beach police called in Nassau County authorities to help clear the sprawling group, which spilled the fist-fare into the streets. A gun went off near the LIRR station.

Police say a teenage boy was wounded. He was taken to a hospital and authorities said early Friday he is expected to make a full recovery.

Jarring video shows the crowd and police response the moment a gun goes off. Police crouch behind an ESU vehicle, their hands on their service weapons as teens take off running. Later, officers with long guns are spotted at the scene.

People who were there described a fright.

"A lot of people were in the streets, people were getting trampled over. It was really concerning," said Rowan Campbell, from Valley Stream.

The shooting investigation hampered LIRR service for some time during the evening rush.

Two people were taken into custody. It wasn't clear what charges they may face.

