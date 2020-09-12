New Jersey

Largest Cargo Ship Ever to Dock in Eastern US Headed to NJ

The container ship is longer than four New York City blocks

The largest container ship ever to call on a U.S. east coast port was headed to New Jersey on Saturday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced.

The 1,200-foot (366-meter) CMA CGM Brazil will dock at the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal carrying cargo that includes clothing, pharmaceuticals, furniture, toys, holiday decorations and food, the authority said in a news release.

Built this year, the Brazil is longer than four New York City blocks and wider than a football field at 167 feet (51 meters) wide.

The container ship sailed from Sri Lanka and berthed at Halifax, Nova Scotia on Thursday before heading to the New York-New Jersey area.

