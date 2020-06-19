Juneteenth Turns Into Day of Action in NYC as Weeks-Long Protests Continue

For the first time, Friday’s Juneteeth celebrations will be a holiday for New York state employees, marking a pivotal shift of the day that celebrates the liberation of enslaved Black people in the United States.

Juneteenth was normally observed by African American families with cookout, a parade or a festival, but as calls for racial justice sparked by the death of George Floyd continue to grow, it will now also be a day of action. Thousands of New Yorkers are expected to take to the street to demonstrate that there's a long way to go for racial equality in the country.

One of the rallies in the city will be held at the Brooklyn Public Library. Borough President Eric Adams and NYC council members are expected to be in attendance. Adams says he has asked Mayor Bill de Blasio to follow Cuomo and make Juneteenth a public holiday in the city.

"Although slavery ended over 150 years ago, there has still been rampant, systemic discrimination and injustice in this state and this nation, and we have been working to enact real reforms to address these inequalities," Cuomo said.

As of Thursday, organizers with the Movement for Black Lives said they had registered more than 275 Juneteenth weekend events across 45 states, through its website.

“I think this year is going to be exciting to make white people celebrate with us that we’re free,” said 35-year-old Army veteran David J. Hamilton III, who has organized a Juneteenth march and protest through a predominantly Black, Hispanic and immigrant neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

Hamilton, who is Black, said this year is his first treating “Juneteenth with the same fanfare as the Fourth of July or Memorial Day.”

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865, that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in the South in 1863 but it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

The day is recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota are the only states without an official recognition. And it is not yet a federal holiday. It took roughly 18 years after the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. before his birthday was observed as a federal holiday.

After announcing that Juneteenth will be made a holiday for state employees on Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo said he will also advance legislation to make Juneteenth an official state holiday next year.