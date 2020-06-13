Black Lives Matter Mural Painted Down Brooklyn Street

Almost two dozen Brooklyn-based artists gathered Saturday afternoon to start work on a Black Lives Matter mural inspired by similar paintings done in Washington, D.C. and other U.S. cities.

The paint hit the road at 12 p.m. Saturday, and artists are expected to work overnight to finish the mural by Sunday morning for a sunrise unveiling ceremony.

When finished, the mural could stretch several blocks of Fulton Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Councilmember Robert Cornegy, Jr., Billie Holiday Theatre Executive Artistic Director Dr. Indira Etwaroo, and artists Dawud West, Cey Adams and Hollis King were among many on hand for the kick-off Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's sunrise unveiling ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

Last week, Washington, D.C. re-named part of a street that leads to the White House, “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” and painted those words in big, yellow letters on the pavement.

