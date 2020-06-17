Cuomo to Propose Making Juneteenth a NY State Holiday

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he would sign an executive order making Juneteenth a holiday for state employees this year, and would propose legislation to make it a state holiday starting next year.

New York joins a number of other states in moving to make the day a holiday; a number of prominent companies like the NFL and Nike have also said they would make a holiday of the celebration this Friday.

Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June and nineteenth, is an annual celebration marking the end of the slavery in the United States. The holiday commemorates a specific date — June 19, 1865, the day many enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed.

This is a developing story.