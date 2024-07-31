‘When she blocks Simone': Jordan Chiles backs up teammate Biles that MyKayla Skinner ‘blocked' her on Instagram

Amid a brewing feud between some of Team USA's gymnasts past and present, current U.S. women's gymnastics star Jordan Chiles appeared to support the GOAT Simone Biles' claim that 2020 vault silver medalist MyKayla Skinner "blocked" her on Instagram.

Chiles posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, showing a phone, presumably belonging to Biles, that shows Skinner's Instagram profile with a caption reading "when she blocks Simone."

Earlier on Wednesday, Biles posted on X, "oop I've been blocked" with a few emojis but didn't specifically reference Skinner so many were left to assume who she was talking about in the post.

oop I’ve been blocked 👀🫢😂 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

Skinner has not appeared to have posted on social media Wednesday with any reaction to the latest suggestions she blocked Biles.

There's been no official word from Instagram or Skinner if the 2016 Olympian actually blocked Biles.

Even Wendy's responded to Biles post saying "she's blocked everyone." However, Skinner's Instagram account was visible to others Wednesday.

Her feed is just gonna be empty… she’s blocked everyone — Wendy’s (@Wendys) July 31, 2024

X owner Elon Musk responded to Biles's post with a laughing emoji.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2024

Hours after her team trounced more than a half-dozen other countries in their quest for golden redemption, Biles posted a photo of the Golden Girls (their team nickname, according to her), celebrating along with a searing caption.

"Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," Biles wrote, appearing to throw shade on gymnast MyKayla Skinner, whose "work ethic" comments on Team USA prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral for all the wrong reasons.

She later apologized – twice — and the YouTube post has since been deleted.

In it, she criticized Team USA's work ethic — and the talent pool behind Biles.

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," Skinner said. "Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard."

"The girls just don't have the work ethic," Skinner added. "And it's hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say. Which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense."

Biles initially seemingly responded with a post on X along the lines of, "not everyone needs a mic."

In her apology earlier this month, Skinner said she never meant to hurt anyone's feelings.

Skinner was a silver vault medalist in Tokyo, stepping in for Biles. Her rep didn't immediately respond to a request from People Wednesday, but she did post some red heart emojis in an Instagram Story video on Team USA's win.