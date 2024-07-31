Simone Biles appears to mock MyKayla Skinner ‘work ethic' comment after US women win gymnastics gold

USA superstar Simone Biles, now the most decorated American Olympic gymnast in history, got the last word.

Hours after her team trounced more than a half-dozen other countries in their quest for golden redemption, Biles posted a photo of the Golden Girls (their team nickname, according to her), celebrating along with a searing caption.

"Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," Biles wrote, appearing to throw shade on gymnast MyKayla Skinner, whose "work ethic" comments on Team USA prior to the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral for all the wrong reasons.

She later apologized -- twice -- and the YouTube post has since been deleted.

In it, she criticized Team USA's work ethic -- and the talent pool behind Biles.

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," Skinner said. "Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard."

"The girls just don't have the work ethic," Skinner added. "And it's hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say. Which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense."

Biles initially seemingly responded with a post on X along the lines of, "not everyone needs a mic."

Skinner was a silver vault medalist in Tokyo, stepping in for Biles. Her rep didn't immediately respond to a request from People Wednesday, but she did post some red heart emojis in an Instagram Story video on Team USA's win.

In her apology earlier this month, she said she never meant to hurt anyone's feelings.