Funeral held Saturday for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller on Long Island

Thousands of friends, family members, neighbors and police officers will come together to pay their respects to fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.

The husband, father and proud member of the NYPD will be laid to rest Saturday morning on Long Island. A funeral Mass for the 31-year-old Diller, a three-year NYPD veteran and new father, will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church.

There will be a number of road closures in the Massapequa area to be aware of, the NYPD says, including:

On Merrick Road from Hicksville Road to Park Boulevard

On Park Boulevard from Merrick Road to Sunrise Highway

At Massapequa High School

At Southgate Shopping Center

At Burns Park

Tomorrow, March 30, 2024 is the funeral of our fallen officer, Jonathan Diller.

Diller, who received four NYPD recognitions in his three years with the department, is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and 1-year-old son, Ryan.

Diller was shot and killed during a Queens traffic stop earlier this week. It marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

Guy Rivera, who is believed to have shot the 31-year-old Diller, was charged Thursday with murder of a police officer, murder with intent, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately available.

He has been hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the back during the stop. A senior police official said they are investigating if Rivera and Lindy Jones, the driver of the vehicle, were eyeing a store or possibly looking for someone in particular — before they were stopped for illegally parking at a bus stop Monday evening.

The focus on Rivera and Jones's activities leading up to the incident has intensified as new details emerge about the moments before the confrontation in Far Rockaway that resulted in the first killing of an NYPD officer in two years.