NYPD officer and suspect shot in traffic stop exchange in Queens: sources

A police officer was shot Monday evening during a traffic stop in Queens, law enforcement sources say.

The NYPD officer was in the Far Rockaway neighborhood near Mott Avenue and Beach 19th Street before 6 p.m.

Sources said a male suspect, 34, fired a bullet that struck the officer in the abdomen.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the back, according to the sources. The officer was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital; his condition was not known.

Video of the scene show a car with an apparent bullet hole in the passenger side door. Officers reportedly recovered a firearm at the scene.

Due to a police investigation, avoid the area surrounding on Mott Avenue between Central Avenue and Smith Place in Queens. Expect a police presence and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/17JGXCmZ33 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 25, 2024

This story is developing.