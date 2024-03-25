NYPD

NYPD officer and suspect shot in traffic stop exchange in Queens: sources

By Myles Miller

News 4

A police officer was shot Monday evening during a traffic stop in Queens, law enforcement sources say.

The NYPD officer was in the Far Rockaway neighborhood near Mott Avenue and Beach 19th Street before 6 p.m.

Sources said a male suspect, 34, fired a bullet that struck the officer in the abdomen.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the back, according to the sources. The officer was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital; his condition was not known.

Video of the scene show a car with an apparent bullet hole in the passenger side door. Officers reportedly recovered a firearm at the scene.

This story is developing.

