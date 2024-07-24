JFK Airport escalator fire leads to evacuations in Terminal 8

An escalator fire at JFK Airport led to a smoky terminal and nearly 1,000 passengers being evacuated early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The FDNY said it responded to a report of smoke at JFK's Terminal 8 just after 7 a.m. The source of the smoke turned out to be an escalator that had caught fire, according to the FDNY.

About 960 people in the immediate area of the escalator in Concourse C of Terminal 8 had to be evacuated and bused to another area of the terminal, the Port Authority said. Photos and video from eyewitnesses showed passengers gathered outside on the tarmac.

Nine people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Operations in the terminal have resumed, the Port Authority said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. JFK Airport said flight operations in the terminal have been impacted and recommended passengers check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Flight operations at Terminal 8 have been impacted. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight. — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) July 24, 2024

The fire department was still on scene as of 10:20 a.m.