JFK Airport

JFK Airport escalator fire leads to evacuations in Terminal 8

Operations have resumed in the terminal at the Queens airport and no injuries were reported

By NBC New York Staff

An escalator fire at JFK Airport led to a smoky terminal and nearly 1,000 passengers being evacuated early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The FDNY said it responded to a report of smoke at JFK's Terminal 8 just after 7 a.m. The source of the smoke turned out to be an escalator that had caught fire, according to the FDNY.

About 960 people in the immediate area of the escalator in Concourse C of Terminal 8 had to be evacuated and bused to another area of the terminal, the Port Authority said. Photos and video from eyewitnesses showed passengers gathered outside on the tarmac.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Nine people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Operations in the terminal have resumed, the Port Authority said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. JFK Airport said flight operations in the terminal have been impacted and recommended passengers check with their airline before heading to the airport.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The fire department was still on scene as of 10:20 a.m.

This article tagged under:

JFK Airport
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us