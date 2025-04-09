Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials are expressing their outrage after two MTA workers in the Bronx were attacked by a passenger who hit them with a scooter, according to the NYPD.

Police tell News 4, the suspect started swinging the fold-up scooter at the two employees who attempted to wake him up on the No. 5 train when it reached the end of the line at the Dyre Avenue-Light Street station in Eastchester.

The attack happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when the suspect hit one victim in the face when he tried to wake him up, police said. The suspect then hit a second employee in the hand injuring him while he was trying to intervene, according to police.

“It is unacceptable for someone to not only disrespect a transit worker but to do it so violently that they injure two members of a train crew simply trying to remove subway cars from service at the end of a line. When this lunatic is caught, and the NYPD – using video from that train – will find him, there needs to be maximum, real consequences," New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement to News 4.

The alleged attacker ran southbound towards the Baychester subway station and had not been apprehended.

Both employees were taken to the hospital in stable condition.