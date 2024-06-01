Israel Day on Fifth Parade: Road closures and security protocols to know

Whether you're attending the Israel Day on Fifth Parade or plan to move through Manhattan on Sunday, there are a number of road closures to be aware of as tens of thousands descend on Fifth Avenue.

The parade, organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, is expected to draw more than 40,000 participants, including Israeli and U.S. politicians, dignitaries, celebrities, and families of hostages. The event will feature floats from various Israeli, Israeli-American, and Jewish schools and community organizations.

Scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. and go until around 4 p.m., the parade will move down roughly 12 blocks of Fifth Avenue. Spectators wishing to catch the action will be screened and limited to a handful of viewing areas along the parade route.

Given previous disruptions at major events, such as the 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade, the NYPD anticipates potential protest actions aimed at the Israel Day on Fifth Parade. There is a significant risk of attempts to block or otherwise disrupt the event, with large-scale protests related to the Israel-Hamas war continuing to occur nationwide.

The NYPD has released a comprehensive threat assessment for the upcoming Israel Day on Fifth Parade on Sunday.

Police officials say there's no specific threat to the event at this point. Security will be stepped up as a precaution.

Road Closures:

Here is a list of roads that will be closed through Sunday due to the parade, according to the city's Department of Transportation.

Formation:

5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 55th Street

West 52nd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

East/West 52nd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 53rd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 54th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue

East/West 55th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 56th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 74th Street

Dispersal: