Investigators Seize Two Dozen Artifacts From The Met

Art pieces previously on display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized to be shipped out of New York City and returned to their countries of origin this week, officials announced Friday.

In total, 27 artifacts were seized from the museum and will be returned to Italy and Egypt following two repatriation ceremonies, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said. Italy will receive 21 items, and six will be handed back to Egypt.

The New York Times reported that a number of the artifacts in question were procured by the museum from an overseas antiquities dealer before he faced public allegations of trafficking goods.

The collection of artifacts recovered from the museum are reportedly valued at over $13 million, and include a terra-cotta kylix from 470 B.C. and a terra-cotta statuette of a Greek goddess from about 400 B.C.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A spokesperson for The Met said museum officials are cooperating with the district attorney's office, and has worked with law enforcement in the past on returning pieces that previously caught attention after thorough review and research.

"The norms of collecting have changed significantly in recent decades, and The Met’s policies and procedures in this regard have been under constant review over the past 20 years," the museum said.