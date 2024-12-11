Is Instagram down? Thousands report issues Wednesday

Thousands of social media users across the country reported some technical problems when trying to access Facebook and Instagram Wednesday, according to the website Down Detector.

Down Detector showed a spike in reports of Facebook users shortly after 1 p.m. reporting the platform was down, or working intermittently, with more than 100,000 users reporting problems in that hour.

A live outage map on the site also showed users were reporting problems, with highest reports in New York, Dallas, Boston and Toronto, among other cities.

Users also reported problems with Instagram, Down Detector's site showed, with more than 71,000 reports of outages.

According to Down Detector's heat map, the highest numbers of Instagram outages were reported in New York and Chicago. #Instagramdown was trending on X throughout the afternoon.

Instagram posted on X that it was aware of a technical issue impacting access for some.

"We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience," the statement said.