A 74-year-old Brooklyn woman is in the hospital Sunday after an innocent evening on a bench nearly cost her her life.

Police responded to the Pink Houses in East New York just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday and found the woman, who'd been sitting on a bench in the complex's courtyard when she suddenly felt pain.

It turned out she'd been shot in the stomach.

The woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive her wounds. An investigation is ongoing.