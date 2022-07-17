Violence Rages in NYC Sunday Night, With 7 Shot in 2 Hours

The gun violence epidemic in New York City took its toll again Sunday night, with seven people shot in two hours in three separate incidents around the city.

After an out-of-control surge at the start of the year, shootings abated somewhat as the NYPD and City Hall reacted with a variety of new measures. But the last couple of weeks have seen a resurgence of gun violence, with the week ending July 10 being by far the worst of the last year for shooting incidents.

4 Shot in Brooklyn

Four people were shot in Brooklyn Sunday evening, and one victim, a teenager, was seriously wounded, a senior law enforcement official said.

The NYPD confirmed it responded to the Tilden Houses in the Brownsville section just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to a senior police official, one of the four victims was 16 years old and was in grave condition. Another victim was shot in the stomach, a third was grazed by a bullet and the fourth refused medical attention, the official said.

Innocent Woman Shot in Brooklyn

The shootings at the Tilden Houses added to the toll of a violent night in Brooklyn. About 90 minutes earlier, a woman was sitting in the courtyard of the Pink Houses in East New York when a bullet struck her in the stomach.

Police responded to the Pink Houses in East New York just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday and found the woman, who'd been sitting on a bench in the complex's courtyard when she suddenly felt pain.

The woman was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive her wounds. An investigation is ongoing.

2 Shot in the Bronx

Just before 9 p.m., the evening's third incident happened on Bristow Street in the Crotona Park East section of the Bronx.

Police confirmed two females were shot; their conditions were not immediately clear.