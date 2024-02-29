Long Island

Kids walking to school find human arm at Long Island Park

By Greg Cergol and NBC New York Staff

Suffolk County Police
News 4 New York

Two kids walking to school stumbled upon a human's left arm at a Long Island park Thursday, according to police, but investigators released little initial information publicly beyond that.

Cops were called to the scene at Southards Park Pond, off Siegal Boulevard in Babylon, shortly before 9 a.m. when a parent of the children who made the discovery called 911. Homicide detectives were on scene throughout the day.

Investigators didn't immediately provide any information on the limb, the circumstances of its discovery, or whether they were looking for other potential body parts. They said the arm didn't appear to have been there long.

No other details were immediately available.

Authorities say they are exploring all avenues of investigation.

