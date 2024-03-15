How to watch the NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade 2024

The 263rd New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to march down Fifth Avenue on Saturday.

NBC New York is the proud broadcast partner of the parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. and run until 3 p.m.

How do I watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade?

Viewers can watch the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade over-the-air broadcast on WNBC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and over-the-air coverage on Cozi TV from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full coverage of the parade will also be available on NBCNewYork.com and in the NBC New York app for iOS and Android devices.

In addition, viewers can watch the entire parade on the NBC New York streaming channel, which is available on a dedicated Peacock channel, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Freevee, TCL and Local Now.

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here! Grand Marshal Maggie Timoney meets with Lauren Scala at Heineken Headquarters to talk about the honor, the parade, and being the first female CEO and president of Heineken. Together, they head to Iona University, a place near and dear to Maggie’s heart.

Who will be hosting the parade broadcast?

Broadcast coverage will be led by WNBC Weekend Today in New York anchor Gus Rosendale and News 4 New York investigative reporter Sarah Wallace. Rosendale will be joined in the broadcast booth by Ireland Calls Radio Show personality, Treasa Goodwin-Smyth and Tommy Smyth, world renowned sports announcer and commentator.

