A winter storm overperformed, dropping about 10 inches of snow in parts of New York City and down the Jersey Shore by Saturday morning.

So how much did we get so far?

Snow totals across the NYC metro area

Here are the latest reported snow totals, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

NEW YORK:

NEW JERSEY: