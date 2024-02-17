Storm Team 4

Some in NYC area wake up to 10 inches after snow storm overperforms

Light flurries are starting to lift after an overnight storm dumped up to 10 inches

By Maria LaRosa and Violeta Yas

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Surprise! Who had 10 inches of snow in New York City on their February bingo card?

An overnight snow storm predicted to drop a few inches of snow, maybe even up to five, in parts of New Jersey and up into the city overperformed, to say the least.

Snow totals aren't final yet, but several hours after the sun came up plenty of New Yorkers were waking up to 3, 6, or even 10 inches. Coney Island sits atop the NYC leaderboard with 9.9 inches at last check.

Zooming out of the city and down into New Jersey, the storm dropped close to that same total all across the central region. Check latest snow totals here.

February is certainly working to make up for lost time after a record dry spell for parts of our area that lasted almost two years. Before the overnight snowfall, we'd already crushed last winter's Central Park total. The couple inches that fell by Saturday morning will only add to that total.

The snow started letting up during the first hours of daylight, but didn't totally stop coming down. Some of us could keep seeing on-and-off flurries for a few hours.

Snowcast ahead of storm:

What's next?

Colder air moves in Saturday night and skies will clear. The rest of the holiday weekend remains sunny and dry, though Sunday may be a bit breezy. Then we look forward to a gradual warm-up to 50 next week.

See the latest forecast in your area anytime here.

