Hochul earmarks $36 million for local police agencies to continue to combat gun violence in NY

What to Know Gun violence across the state of New York has decreased significantly in the first five months of the year, according Gov. Kathy Hochul.

According to the governor, gun violence across the state decreased by 28% during the first five months of the year. Aside from announcing these statistics on Thursday, Hochul also announced she was awarding nearly $36 million to local law enforcement agencies in an attempt to continue combating gun violence.

Data from 28 police departments in 21 counties participating in the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE), which provides agencies with funding for crime fighting measures in communities outside New York City, revealed that this year through May 2024, there has been a 28% and 20% decline in shootings resulting in injury and gun homicides, respectively.

"The 28 percent decline reflects 218 shooting incidents with injury from Jan. 1 through May 31, 2024, compared to 303 incidents from Jan. 1 through May 31, 2023," according to the governor's office.

The homicide rate, according to the governor, is at its lowest since 1970, marking “historic lows.”

“That means that real lives, for once, are untouched by the scourge of gun violence,” Hochul declared. “People can raise their children, chase their dreams and make a difference in their community in a safe environment.”

Overall, index crimes in all seven categories – four violent (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) and three property (burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft) – also declined outside of New York City during the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the same time period last year.

To further these efforts, the governor disclosed that for the second year in a row, her office will invest $36 million in the GIVE program, a record-level funding amount.

Hochul also took the opportunity to update on the recent hate crimes in New York against the Jewish community. One of the most recent reports include the acts of vandalism at the homes of Brooklyn Museum’s Jewish director and other board members on Tuesday. This comes after a report by the Anti-Defamation League released earlier this year found that New York antisemitic crimes increased 110% in the last quarter of 2023, marking a new record.

In response to these hate crimes, Hochul announced an increase of New York State Police in “sensitive locations all over New York.” In March this year, the governor and Mayor Eric Adams also launched a sweeping five-point plan, including the deployment of National Guard, to address subway safety, which she believes “is beginning to work, both in reducing crime and making people feel safer.”

Hochul further suggested banning face masks in public transit to deter individuals from engaging in delinquent actions while hiding their identities in these spaces.

“As Governor, I'll leave no stone unturned in my mission to keep New Yorkers safe until everyone also feels safe,” Hochul said.