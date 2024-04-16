‘Shocking' rise in NY antisemitic incidents highlights national 'emergency,' ADL says

What to Know A new report finds antisemitic incidents in New York jumped 110% last year, marking a new record; more than 60% of the incidents reported in the Big Apple stemmed from New York City

Assaults were down by 25%, but harassment incidents were up by triple-digit percentage points; reports of vandalism were also up significantly

Much of the increase is attributable to the Israel-Hamas war; reports of antisemitic incidents in New York came in at a rate 508% higher in the fourth quarter of 2023 than the quarterly rate prior to Oct. 7

Antisemitic incidents in New York soared 110% last year, shattering the previous record and sparking deep concern, according to an Anti-Defamation League report out Tuesday.

The 1,218 total incidents recorded by the ADL in New York in 2023 is the highest number ADL has ever recorded in the state and the second-highest number reported in any state across America last year. Nearly 14% of all antisemitic incidents reported nationwide in 2023 took place in New York State, most of them (63%) in the five boroughs.

Nationally, the ADL reported a 140% increase in incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism involving Jewish people in 2023, a faster rate of increase than the 110% spike in New York. In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, though, the ADL reported 815 antisemitic incidents in New York -- well more than what the state total was the year prior.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Much of that spike is attributable to developments from the Hamas attack on Israel Oct. 7. Reports of antisemitic incidents in New York came in at a rate 508% higher in the fourth quarter of 2023 than the quarterly rate prior to Oct. 7.

While antisemitic assault incidents declined by 25% year over year, reports of vandalism and harassment were up 42% and 226%, respectively. Most of the New York attacks took place in public areas (up by 56%) though educational institutes -- non-Jewish K-12 schools and colleagues and universities each saw reported incidents spike by 200%-plus.

The vast majority of the assaults, however (94%) were reported in New York City. Manhattan accounts for the lion's share of them, followed by Brooklyn and Queens. People have been punched in the face, sprayed with chemicals, hit by eggs, rocks, chairs and beaten with an umbrella. When a security officer tried to stop a woman from removing posters of individuals kidnapped by Hamas, she sprayed the officer with pepper spray.

ADL

Overall antisemitic reports are up double-digit percentage points in every borough as well as Long Island, where Nassau and Suffolk counties are respectively reporting 124% and 147% annual spikes.

The jarring data comes on the heels of a record-breaking year in 2022 reports, which marked a 39% increase from 2021.

"ADL’s 2023 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents confirms what Jewish communities across New York state have seen firsthand – antisemitism is a statewide and national emergency," Scott Richman, ADL New York/New Jersey Regional Director, said in a statement. "New York documented a shocking 1,218 antisemitic incidents last year – more than double the previous record reached in 2022. We call on all community and government leaders to make fighting antisemitism and supporting the Jewish community a key priority."

As high as the numbers were last year, the ADL warns the war against bias continues to be challenged by underreporting. The group says it continues to work with elected officials, law enforcement leaders and community members to tackle the issues head-on. In 2023, for example, only 34 of the state's 62 counties reported data.

New Jersey also reported a year-over-year increase above 100%.