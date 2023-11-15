Hochul backs higher pay for NY judges: ‘we need to attract and retain talented judges'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that she backs an "increase in compensation for judges" in the state, in an effort to "attract and retain talented judges."

"Public safety is my top priority. We cannot protect the safety of the public without a well-functioning court system. We need to attract and retain talented judges and we need our courts to fairly and promptly dispense justice. That is why I asked my appointees to the Commission on Legislative, Judicial, and Executive Compensation to support an increase in compensation for judges in New York," Hochul's statement said in part.

According to Hochul, she has worked with the Office of Court Administration to determine key reforms to strengthen the court system, including a surge in resources to family court, increased data transparency, an expansion in the number of problem-solving courts and a plan to reduce the backlog in cases involving violent offenders.

"I am grateful to the new leadership at OCA, including Chief Judge Wilson and Chief Administrative Judge Zayas, for their partnership and shared commitment to putting these key reforms in place and to a system that is just, fair and keeps New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said.