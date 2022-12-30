Here's Your Full List of Street Closures for Times Square on New Year's Eve

Planning to be anywhere near Times Square this New Year's Eve?
The NYPD has released its street closures to ring in the new year. On-street parking will be extremely limited in midtown Manhattan throughout the day on Saturday and people are advised to take mass transit.
Here's what drivers need to know -- and we've got all your top Times Square NYE questions answered right here.
NYC Street Closures for New Year's Eve
The following streets will be shut down starting around 4 a.m. Saturday:
- Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streets
- Broadway from 42nd-49th streets
- 43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenues
More streets will be shut down starting around 11 a.m. Saturday:
- Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets
- 38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenues
These closures apply to commercial and other large vehicles, including trucks, and start at 11 a.m. Saturday:
- North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
- North on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
- East of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streets
- West of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streets
