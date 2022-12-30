New Year's Eve in Times Square: What to Know, How to Watch Ball Drop and More

What to Know For the first time since the COVID pandemic started, there are no related virus requirements in Times Square to ring in the new year. It'll be a no-holds-barred celebration for the ages

No, there are no portable restrooms. Yes, there is a designated viewing area for people with disabilities. No, you can't bring alcohol (and we've got the full details below)

The weather will be mild but damp, so revelers are advised to pack raincoats in addition to patience

New York City rang in 2021 with just a handful of frontline workers allowed in Times Square. The end-of-year bash for 2022 was for the fully vaccinated only. This year, we've got a no-holds-barred holiday celebration.

For the first time since the COVID pandemic hit, New Year's Eve in Times Square has no related requirements and no limits on how many people can Crowd the Crossroads of the World for one of the globe's most iconic parties.

There are, of course, security restrictions and there will be TV and Internet broadcasts, including a virtual multimedia experience, for revelers who can't attend in person but want to experience the festivities as if they were there.

Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions about attending the Times Square party (y aquí están en español).

Can I Come?

Of course! You and everyone else are invited to attend New Year's Eve in Times Square, though crowds tend to show up early and there's a lot of security. Make sure you're prepared, though this time you needn't bring proof of COVID vaccination. Organizers said they'd notify people if that changed and it hasn't yet, so all should be good to go.

What Time Should I Get There? Do I Need a Ticket?

You don't need a ticket -- the event is free to all -- but there are no public viewing areas available for sale. That means access to viewing areas is granted on a first-come, first-served basis so expect people to start showing up in the afternoon if not earlier. There have been counterfeit passes sold in the past, and people selling tickets for events where public access isn't possible, so event organizers say ignore scalpers. See a list of verified NYE parties here.

The celebration itself starts shortly before 6 p.m., which is when the Times Square New Year's Eve ball will be raised to the top of the pole at One Times Square (Broadway at 43rd Street). The 60-second descent down the flagpole starts at exactly 11:59 p.m.

Who Is Performing and Can I Stream the Show Live?

The virtual celebration also kicks off at 6 p.m. Visit TimesSquareNYC.org to enjoy the LIVE, six-and-a-half-hour, commercial-free webcast from your computer or from mobile devices like a tablet or smartphone.

Chelsea Cutler and JVKE lead the musical lineup on the official Times Square NYE webcast. There will also be dance performances by the Sino-American Friendship Association and dance group ANEW. Here's the full live schedule.

The preparations for the New Years 2023 Times Square celebration are underway.

What's the Best Way to Get There and How Can I Get In?

The best way to come to Times Square is via public transportation. To get to Times Square, the # 1, 2, 3, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, M, N, Q, R, W, and S shuttle trains all service the Times Square area. Note that certain trains do not run on weekends. In the past, the MTA has advised revelers not to use the 42nd Street Subway Station on New Year's Eve due to crowding conditions — you are advised to exit at one of the surrounding stations and enter Times Square on foot.

The 42nd St entrances to the Times Square-42nd St station typically close at about 10 a.m. and some subway stations may be shut down at certain points as well.

Access to Times Square will be from 6th or 8th avenues only. No one will be allowed to cross Broadway/7th Avenue once the streets have been closed. If your destination is east of Broadway/7th Avenue, you must enter at 6th Avenue and the nearest cross street to your destination. If your destination is west of Broadway/7th Avenue, you must enter at 8th Avenue and the cross street.

The only exception is for businesses on 42nd Street; for those, you will need to enter at 41st Street and 8th Avenue. If you're attending a party or event within Times Square on New Year's Eve, be sure to contact the business to confirm special instructions you may need in order to access the entrance.

Access points for the viewing areas:

South of 41st Street: 38th Street from 6th and 8th avenues

North of 43rd Street: 49th from 6th & 8th avenues; 52nd from 6th & 8th avenues; 56th from 6th & 8th avenues

Are There Portable Bathrooms? How About Designated Areas for People With Disabilities?

There are no public bathrooms in Times Square for New Year's Eve.

There is, however, a designated viewing area for people with disabilities. It's at 44th Street and Broadway, accessible via the southwest corner of 44th Street and Sixth Avenue. There will be a sign language interpreter there as well.

What Should I Wear and What Can't I Bring?

Normally we'd say dress warmly but we're looking at temperatures near 50 degrees at the time of the ball drop so it'll be mild. Those mild conditions may come with showers -- and you won't be able to bring umbrellas. All bags will be searched, so don't expect to sneak any of those in under the radar.

Other items you CANNOT bring include: