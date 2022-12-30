Times Square Might Be Dry(ish) for Ball Drop; Sunday Looks Great for Win-and-in Giants

What to Know It'll be borderline spring-like Friday, with highs topping 50 degrees, temperatures more akin to late March averages than those expected in late December

Clouds move in late Friday and rain is expected to begin Saturday afternoon; Saturday night will be damp and mild, but the steadiest rain might just move out by ball drop time in Times Square

Sunday's forecast looks glorious for the win-and-in New York Giants, with kickoff expected to feature temperatures in the mid-50s and partly sunny skies

Some years, the weather for New Year's Eve makes "Auld Lang Syne" become "Cold Lang Syne." This isn't one of them.

Frigid temperatures that gripped the tri-state area ahead of Christmas weekend, burning the faces of anyone unfortunate enough to be outside in the sub-zero wind chills, have moved out — and a mild stretch of weather will continue for the foreseeable future, bringing temps approaching 60 degrees to kick off the new year.

The modest warming trend continues Friday, with highs expected to reach the mid-50s for many in the New York area. Those highs are close to average temperatures one would expect in late March rather than late December. After a pleasant last day of the workweek, though, the situation turns, shall we say, less ideal. But there is some good news.

While the evening is expected to be damp and mild, midnight at Times Square could be dry with steady rain overspreading the area over the course of the afternoon potentially moving east by then. Keep your fingers crossed.

The weather isn't something you'll have to worry about for Sunday's Giants game, though. We're looking at temperatures in the mid-50s once again for kickoff with partly sunny skies. All Big Blue has to do is win and they're in the playoffs. They get the reeling Indianapolis Colts, and even if they lose, they've got a decent shot at moving on.

As for the weather, that mild stretch continues into early next week, with Monday's forecast looking partly cloudy and highs around 50 degrees for now. That may be the last day with no rain for a bit.

The rest of the workweek looks unsettled, with afternoon showers possible Tuesday through Thursday as kids return to school. Temperatures should top off around 60 mid-week before they start to drop, hitting the 40s by next weekend.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.