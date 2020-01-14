Happening Today: SCOTUS Hears Bridgegate, NJ State of State Address, Dem Debate, Australian Open

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

US Supreme Court to Weighs 'Bridgegate' Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on whether to throw out the convictions of two former aides to former Republican Gov. Chris Christie in New Jersey's "Bridgegate" case. Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were convicted in 2016 of purposely changing traffic patterns near the George Washington Bridge into New York in what prosecutors said was a plot to punish a Democratic mayor who hadn't endorsed Christie. Christie wasn't charged. Baroni and Kelly have argued their actions may have been unethical but weren't criminal. The court's decision is expected this spring. It could have a far-reaching impact on how public corruption investigations are handled.

New Jersey Governor to Make State of State Speech

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to deliver his state of the state address in Trenton on Tuesday. He's expected to outline plants to improve the financial security of middle class families in the state. The afternoon speech taking place at the assembly chamber will be livestreamed online for people who cannot attend in person.

Democrats are preparing for what could be their most contentious debate yet. The six candidates on the stage Tuesday night are all looking for a way to break out of the crowded pack at the top with just weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer will all appear at the debate. The debate comes as Warren has confirmed a media report that Sanders told her in 2018 that he didn't think a woman could win the election against President Donald Trump. Sanders has denied making that comment, calling it “ludicrous."

Smoke haze and poor air quality caused by wildfires temporarily suspended practice sessions for the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, but qualifying began later in the morning in "very poor" air quality. At the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne, former No. 1-ranked Maria Sharapova struggled in the heat and smoke and her match against Laura Siegemund was called off late in the second set. Siegemund won the first set in a tiebreaker but players and officials decided to stop play at 5-5 in the second.