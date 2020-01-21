Happening Today: Impeachment Trial, NY State Budget, Rutgers President, Restaurant Week

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Senators like to float above messy politics in what's known by some as the dignified “upper chamber," home of Congress' cooler heads and lofty rhetoric. But as a court of President Donald Trump's impeachment, the Senate beginning Tuesday might seem more like the economy cabin of an oversold flight on an especially tense, mandatory work trip. Rock star legal teams will cram the airy well of the chamber just a few feet from each other and Chief Justice John Roberts. Four television screens will take up rarified space, staff will snap up seats near the wall, and a podium will stand at the center aisle.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces a Tuesday deadline to release a budget proposal expected to address a looming $6 billion deficit fueled by soaring Medicaid costs. Advocacy groups from across the state are hoping for increased spending on schools, mental health programs, anti-poverty efforts, substance abuse prevention, environmental protection and infrastructure projects. But the Democratic governor has warned of a tough budgetary season and says he won’t support new taxes to help close a budgetary gap. His proposal will cover the next state budget, starting April 1.

Rutgers University is expected to announce Dr. Jonathan Holloway, the Provost of Northwestern University, as its new president, making him the school's first black president. Holloway will be named president Tuesday, pending formal approval by the university's Board of Governors and Board of Trustees, NBC New York has learned. The boards are expected to vote on "the appointment of an executive-level" member during a 9 a.m. meeting, according to University spokesperson Dory Devlin.

