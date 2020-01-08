5 Can’t-Miss NYC Restaurant Week Deals

An event held twice a year, New York City Restaurant Week offers prix fixe lunches and dinners at some of New York City’s finest restaurants for a fraction of the usual price.

Struggling on figuring out where to go? Below are five restaurants that you must consider when trying to decide where to book a reservation.

1) Paloma

Paloma is a Pan-Latin restaurant located inside of Hotel Hendricks. It is helmed by acclaimed chef PJ Calapa, of The Spaniard and Scampi, and formerly of Michelin-starred Ai Fiori. With bold flavors and a lively atmosphere, you will want to make sure you get a reservation here.

Average Price for a Meal: $60

Restaurant Week Deal: $26 Prix Fixe Lunch; $42 Prix Fixe Dinner

2) Morimoto

World-renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto sets a high standard for modern Japanese cooking at his Chelsea spot. With an interior that blends Japanese and American décor, and an exquisite menu that blends Eastern tradition with Western innovation, now is your chance to try this highly acclaimed restaurant at a very reasonable price.

Average Price for a meal: $80

Restaurant Week Deal: $26 Prix Fixe Lunch; $42 Prix Fixe Dinner

3) Tuome

Nestled in Alphabet City, Tuome is a contemporary restaurant with Asian influences that was awarded a Michelin star for the second straight year. With head Chef Thomas Chen receiving constant praise from consumers and media outlets, this restaurant must be one to try.

Average Price for a meal: $75

Restaurant Week Deal: $42 Prix Fixe Dinner

4) Porter House New York

Voted the absolute best steakhouse in New York by New York Magazine, Porter House New York is a must. Former Epicurious TV host and Food Network star, Chef Michael Lomonaco adds a special touch to seasonally-inspired American classics. With the restaurant overlooking Columbus Circle and Central Park you will not only get an exceptional meal, but also an exceptional view.

Average Price for a meal: $100

Restaurant Week Deal: $26 Prix Fixe Lunch

5) Junoon

Located in the heart of Flatiron, this eatery offers an elegantly modern take on authentic Indian cuisine. With Junoon's daily three-course dinner costing more than $75, restaurant week is a perfect time to try this Michelin-starred restaurant for half the price.

Average Price for a meal: $80

Restaurant Week Deal: $26 Prix Fixe Lunch; $42 Prix Fixe Dinner

Prix fixe lunches start at $26 for two courses, and dinners start at $42 for three courses. New York City’s Winter Restaurant Week will run from Jan. 21 until Feb. 9 with reservations opening on Jan. 8.

Saturday reservations are excluded for every restaurant and select restaurants will charge $31 for lunch and $50 for dinner.

For the entire list of participating restaurants during NYC Restaurant Week, click here.