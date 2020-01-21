Rutgers Set to Name First Black President in University History

Rutgers University is expected to announce Dr. Jonathan Holloway, the Provost of Northwestern University, as its new president, making him the school's first black president.

Holloway will be named president Tuesday, pending formal approval by the university's Board of Governors and Board of Trustees, NBC New York has learned. The boards are expected to vote on "the appointment of an executive-level" member during a 9 a.m. meeting, according to University spokesperson Dory Devlin.

Holloway will replace president Robert Barchi, who announced his retirement last summer. Before his stint at Northwestern, Holloway was the Dean of Yale College and a professor of African American Studies, History, and American Studies at Yale University, according to his biography.

In reaction to news reports of Holloway's expected appointment, Senate President Steve Sweeney on Sunday said his hiring "will be an historic move that reflects admirably on Rutgers and the State of New Jersey."

“Coming close to Martin Luther King Day adds meaning to the fact that Dr. Holloway will be the first African American to lead New Jersey’s State University," Sweeney continued.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also praised the move, writing on Twitter: "During our conversations, Dr. Holloway clearly showed he had the vision & experience to put the needs of students first & lead Rutgers to the next level."