NYPD still wants justice for newborn twins found dead behind Bronx building in 2020

Friday marked four years since two newborns were found dead outside a Bronx apartment building. Their deaths are still shrouded in mystery, but detectives have not given up hope of finding their killer and delivering justice in memory of the twin boys.

The Claremont community held a somber gathering in the evening, part of a yearly memorial. Cops stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the community to remember identical twins Zeke and Zane.

“It was four years ago today that the super of this building called 911,” NYPD Detective Brianna Constantino said. “He was doing the garbage and he found what he thought was a doll in the corner over here.”

It was not a doll, but a newborn baby.

“The police responded and found a second newborn by the air conditioner,” said Constantino.

The twins were discovered behind an apartment building on College and Teller avenues in the Bronx.

“Both newborns. Both the umbilical cords were still attached. And they were pronounced dead at the hospital. The medical examiner ruled they died from blunt force trauma and it was ruled a homicide,” Constantino said.

The case so impacted the detective and her team that they paid for a proper burial and named the brothers.

“We gave them names of Zeke and Zane. And they’re biblical. They’re God’s gift and God’s strength. We believe that they will be taken care of. And we will take care of them and we will provide answers for them,” Constantino told NBC New York.

Investigators also aim to get answers for the neighborhood. Residents like Gladys Lugo said they are still haunted by the murders.

“I live on the first floor and the alley is where they threw them. How can you do that? That was horrible,” said Lugo.

“In my heart of hearts I believe that this was the person's best decision on the worst day of their life and we are open to a conversation. Right we need to know the story and we want to know the story. We are all involved,” said Constantino, who not only leads the case but the cause.

She has organized the annual memorial for Zeke and Zane, holding fast to a promise.

“We will bring this case to justice. Right now we are looking for the public’s help. Any little information could be crucial. There is a reward. It’s $10,000 and you can pick up the phone and call. It’s anonymous and we will investigate anything," said Constantino.

Police also stress that there is a safe haven law in New York, allowing people to go to a police station, fire house or hospital to drop a newborn baby off, no questions asked. They will not face charges.