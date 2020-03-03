Happening Today: Coronavirus, Super Tuesday, Dulos Case, Elderly Scam

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

New York leaders are seeking to calm jittery nerves after the city recorded its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus. They said Monday that the husband of a NYC woman who has been tested positive with COVID-19 is also being tested. Results could come on Tuesday. The state is increasing its testing capacity and telling people to expect the smell of bleach from cleaning in public areas, including subways. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the 39-year-old health care worker who tested positive wasn't believed to have been contagious when she returned Tuesday from a trip to Iran. Officials underscored that the woman's symptoms are so mild that she can recover at home, not in a hospital. Her husband is also in isolation at home.

14 States to Vote on Crucial Super Tuesday

The Democratic presidential candidates are racing toward the biggest day on the primary calendar, when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday. It's the day when the primary moves from retail to wholesale. No longer is a single state voting at a time. More than 1,300 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, marking a third of the total available during the entire Democratic primary process. Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are running the widest and most aggressive Super Tuesday efforts, largely because they have the money to do it. Any candidate who doesn't perform strongly on Tuesday will likely face pressure to exit the race.

State to Argue to Drop Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos

A judge will hear arguments from the state on Tuesday as to why the murder case against Fotis Dulos should be dropped after his death. Dulos died after a suicide attempt in January. The Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo is planning to ask the judge to dismiss the case since he is no longer alive to stand trial. Dulos was accused of murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan mother of his five children who disappeared in May.

New York City police are searching for at least two men who scammed over two dozen elderly residents out of thousands of dollars in just over a month. Authorities say the suspects would call up victims, telling them that their relatives were having legal troubles and money was needed to bail them out. The suspects would then pose as carriers to pick up the cash, ranging from $3000 to $9,600, from victims in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx. There have been 27 reported incidents in total since the first week of January, police said. It's not immediately clear how much money in total the thieves have gotten away with.