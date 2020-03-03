Crime and Courts
Police Seek Suspects in Over Two Dozen Scams Targetting Elderly Across NYC

By Tracie Strahan

New York City police are searching for at least two men who scammed over two dozen elderly residents out of thousands of dollars in just over a month.

Authorities say the suspects would call up victims, telling them that their relatives were having legal troubles and money was needed to bail them out. The suspects would then pose as carriers to pick up the cash, ranging from $3000 to $9,600, from victims in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

There have been 27 reported incidents in total since the first week of January, police said. It's not immediately clear how much money in total the thieves have gotten away with.

Police on Monday released surveillance footage of the suspects and they believe there may be more people involved.

In one video, a man can be seen taking a brown envelope from one of the victims on Trinity Avenue in the Bronx.

