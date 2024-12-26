‘Gypsy' on Broadway cancels another show as illnesses impact company

"Gypsy," the latest revival of the Stephen Sondheim classic on Broadway, has canceled another performance scheduled for Thursday afternoon after multiple illnesses hit the company, according to a social media post.

"Due to continued illness within the company, this afternoon’s performance is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide updates regarding our 12/26 evening performance as they are available. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund," the post said.

"Gypsy" canceled shows on Monday and Wednesday for illnesses.

The latest production of Gypsy stars six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald alongside Danny Burstein, Joy Woods and Jordan Tyson.

The next scheduled performance is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. but the company said it will provide an update later on if that show will go forward.

Gypsy is playing at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street. Opening night was Dec. 19.