‘Gone Girl' Actor Lisa Banes Dies After Hit-and-Run Scooter Crash in NYC

“Gone Girl” and “Cocktail” actor Lisa Banes has died a little more than a week after she was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City, her manager confirmed to NBC News early Tuesday.

"We are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives," manager David Williams said in a statement.

Banes, 65, was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in the Upper West Side of Manhattan near Lincoln Center on June 4 as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Julliard School, her alma mater, according to Williams.

He said Banes was at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and his understanding was that she had suffered a traumatic brain injury from which she could never recover.

No arrests have been made in the crash.

Banes has appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including supporting roles in “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she's had roles on “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

