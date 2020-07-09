Friends Mourn Man Who Died Breaking Up Fight as Search for Suspects Continue

A 57-year-old father who tried to break up a fight on a New York City subway platform was killed after someone pushed him onto the tracks, and he was struck by an oncoming train.

Police are searching for the person who's responsible for Dwayne Brown's death on Friday night at 125th Street subway station in Harlem. There were no cameras on the downtown platform where what police called a homicide occurred, but investigators are using video from the uptown side and metro card data to identify two teenage girls and an older man involved in the fight.

Friends of Brown said they were not surprised that he stepped in to break up an argument because he was a protective person.

Kevin Baker has known Brown since they were kids. He was shaken up to learn that such a gentle man had died in a violent death.

“We'd find our way to Coney Island. At the time Coney Island had the go-karts. Him and my brother used to like doing the go-karts," Baker recalled the good times he had with Brown.

He wants the person responsible for Brown's death to come forward so his friend doesn't die in vain.

"You're not going to have too many people like him who stand up in this era. People are holding their phones, filming things, and for him to take a stand, that was something miraculous that you don't see happen today," Baker said.

Police are looking to question all three people in the fight and they have put up a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people involved. The NYPD did not release a description of the suspect, but witnesses told police officers the fleeing suspect was a man in 40-50s.

Meanwhile, Brown's daughter has launched a GoFundMe page in search for help to lay her father to rest.