Man Hit by Subway, Dies After Fight Breaks Out on Platform

A man was struck and killed by a subway train after a fight broke out on a Harlem platform, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The fight started around 3:30 p.m. Friday between two women on the southbound 3 train platform at 125th Street, sources said. They said a man tried to intervene and then was attacked by another unidentified man.

That's when the man who attempted to intervene was pushed onto the tracks and hit by a train, sources said.

BREAKING: Man killed after a fight breaks out on a subway platform. The victim was struck by a train in Harlem. A witness describes the terrifying scene - ahead on @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/AJ9p8Koi30 — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) July 3, 2020

The NYPD did not release a description of the suspect, nor did they have anyone in custody immediately following the incident.

Witnesses told police officers the fleeing suspect was a man ran in 40-50s, and wore a white shirt and backpack.

Downtown 2/3 trains were delayed for the NYPD investigation.