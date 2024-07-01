Macy's 4th of July Fireworks back on the Hudson River: where to watch with the best views

What to Know For the first time in recent years, the annual Macy’s 4 th of July Fireworks spectacle will be held on the Hudson River --- giving New Jerseyans a front-row seat to the fireworks extravaganza that lights up the iconic New York City skyline.

of July Fireworks spectacle will be held on the Hudson River --- giving New Jerseyans a front-row seat to the fireworks extravaganza that lights up the iconic New York City skyline. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy welcomed the news expressing his excitement to the location change from the East River to the Hudson River.

Those who can't see it in person can watch it on NBC or Peacock at 8 p.m., with an encore presentation at 10 a.m.

A colorful fireworks spectacular returns to New York City skies this year for the 48th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show -- but with a twist, this one is above the Hudson River for the first time in years.

Here's a handy guide to where, when and how you can celebrate America’s independence in New York.

Macy’s iconic July 4th Fireworks Show returns

The annual fireworks display kicks off Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m. The spectacle will feature a star-studded lineup of guests -- soon to be announced -- and televised on NBC. The show will also be streamed on Peacock.

The breath-taking fireworks display usually kicks off closer to 9:30 p.m. with tens of thousands of shells launching above the river (this time over the Hudson) and set to a number of patriotic hits.

“Each year the talented artisans and specialists at Macy’s Studios work alongside our partners at Pyro Spectaculars by Souza to find creative and innovative ways to paint the night sky and awe our live spectators and viewers from around the country on NBC," Will Coss, executive producer of the show, said.

"Following last year’s first of its kind drone display, our team has been hard at work developing new ways to surprise and delight our fans.”

Where can I watch the fireworks in NYC with the best views?

It's one of most in-demand questions when it comes to fireworks: where are we going to watch the show?

The 48th edition of the Macy's show will send fireworks from barges positioned along the Hudson River with viewing points in Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th streets and in New Jersey,

The organizers of the fireworks show typically corral fans into a handful of designated viewing locations along the river. Here's the official list.

Any revelers on the New Jersey side of the river have a number of possible viewing locations. Try checking out any number of the piers and parks, including Maxwell Place Park, Weehawken Waterfront Park, Hamilton Park, Sinatra Park and Elysian Park.

The public viewing locations are managed by the NYPD and are expected to open around 3 p.m. Police say large backpacks, large coolers, lawn chairs, lawn blankets, umbrellas and alcohol is prohibited.

If you can’t catch the Macy’s fireworks show in person, you can watch it live on NBC or Peacock at 8 p.m. to see every display, guest appearance and live performance.