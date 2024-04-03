Former property manager accused of stealing rent payments from veterans, low-income New Yorkers

What to Know A former property manager for multiple rent-subsidized apartment buildings in Harlem, was indicted for allegedly stealing more than $56,000 in rent payments from veterans, low-income, elderly and disabled New Yorkers, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

A former property manager for multiple rent-subsidized apartment buildings in Harlem, was indicted for allegedly stealing more than $56,000 in rent payments from veterans, low-income, elderly and disabled New Yorkers, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Shatina Howell, 42, is facing two counts of grand larceny in the third degree and once count of scheme to defraud in the first degree, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. announced Wednesday. Allegedly, she stole 141 money orders from about 60 tenants.

According to court documents and statements made, in January 2019, Howell was hired as a property manager for a company. In May 2019, she was assigned to manage the Ennis Francis Apartments, two buildings on West 123rd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Central Harlem. These building are subsidized properties with tenants who receive rent assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher program, commonly referred to as Section 8.

Allegedly, between May 7, 2021 and Aug. 5, 2022, Howell received tenant’s rent money orders, altered them by listing herself as the payee, endorsed the money orders, and deposited the payments into two bank accounts she controlled -- all this after the company she worked for changed its rent payment policy to allow tenants to pay directly to the property management office at the start of the pandemic.

According to the district attorney, Howell built trust with residents with health issues and lied to them saying she would assist them by "filling out" and/or "delivering" the money orders to the management office. However, she allegedly ended up stealing their rent money for personal use. The company that employed Howell found out about the alleged fraud in June 2022 -- after she resigned – when a tenant filed a complaint.

In May 2022, another management company hired Howell also as a property manager for three Central Harlem buildings between West 112th Street and West 145th Street. Two of the buildings are subsidized properties with tenants who receive rent assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher program and one is a property under the Mitchell-Lama Program which provides affordable rental and co-op housing to moderate- and middle-income families.

According to the district attorney's office, between July 28, 2022 and Oct. 2, 2023, she allegedly collected tenants’ money orders for rent and parking, and then altered and diverted these payments into her personal bank accounts. This company also found out about the alleged fraud after a tenant filed a complaint. She was subsequently fired in October 2023.

In total, Howell allegedly stole about $56,412 during her scheme, the district attorney's office said.

“Shatina Howell allegedly took advantage of tenants in the buildings she managed by breaking their trust and pocketing the money that was intended for rent. She abused her position of authority to exploit New Yorkers who are older adults, veterans, and disabled,” Bragg said.

Attorney information for Howell was not immediately known.

According to Bragg, if someone believes they may be a victim of this type of fraud, they should contact the Housing and Tenant Protection Unit at 212-335-3300 or Danyhousing@dany.nyc.gov.