Man set himself on fire in NJ apartment, killing 2: prosecutors

Authorities say a man set himself on fire at a New Jersey apartment earlier this month, killing himself and another woman, who was trapped in the home. Another woman survived with serious burns and remains hospitalized.

The cause of the deadly Feb. 19 fire on Palisades Avenue in Teaneck was revealed Friday. Prosecutors say Ranjodh Singh IV doused himself in accelerant and intentionally set himself ablaze in the basement.

The fire spread rapidly, trapping the two other women who lived in the building. One of those women, 44-year-old Manjinder Kaur, died the following day.

A third woman, 47-year-old Manjit Kaur remains hospitalized. It wasn't clear if she was related to the dead woman.