2 die in ‘suspicious' New Jersey apartment fire, prosecutors say

A woman and man pulled from a basement apartment fire in Teaneck, New Jersey, this week have now both died, while a third victim from the scene remains hospitalized with severe burns to her body, authorities say.

Bergen County prosecutors say the 12:30 a.m. Palisade Avenue fire Monday is believed to be suspicious, though they didn't elaborate, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The woman who passed away Tuesday, a day after the fire, hasn't yet been identified. Manjit Kaur, 47, lost his life the same day. It wasn't clear if the third victim was expected to survive her injuries.

No other details were immediately available.