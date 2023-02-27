Family Demands Changes After Wife, Mother Killed by Truck While Riding Bike in Brooklyn

A family is sharing their pain and calling for action after a 37-year-old mother was mowed down while riding her bike in Brooklyn.

The deadly crash happened in January near 2nd Avenue and 9th Street in Gowanus, when a truck struck Sarah Schick in the bike lane, which was unprotected.

That very same stretch of bike lane has a bad history of accidents, as at least 11 people on bikes have been injured there since 2020.

"There's a lot of uncertainty in our future right now. So we just take it day to day," said Maxime Le Mounier, reflecting on the loss of his wife during an exclusive interview with NBC New York. "It is definitely unacceptable that she died respecting every rule of the road."

A memorial has been set up at the intersection where the mother of 6- and 9-year-old daughters lost her life.

A truck was trying to pass Schick at the time of the incident, but ran her over.

No one was charged. Police describe the investigation as "ongoing." The family is still trying to come to terms with the loss.

"There are no words to describe what we live actually," said Evelyne Schick, the victim's mother.

The family is now suing the city for what their lawyer calls an "enormous" amount of money.

"Our pledge is to Sarah, her family, and this community," said attorney Sam Davis.

The claims the city failed to fix an intersection that's seen numerous fatal accidents in recent years. In response, the city's Department of Transportation said that "Every life lost on city streets to traffic violence is an unconscionable tragedy...DOT will review street design at the location as we do for every crash."

Meantime, Maxime is left to mourn the love of his love, whom he first met in high school.

"The city needs to be made safer for the cyclists...We don't want to see another tragedy like this," he said.