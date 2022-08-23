Pedestrian Dies Days After Cyclist Crashes Into Him While Crossing NYC Street: Cops

What to Know Police are searching for a man they say was riding a bike when he collided with a pedestrian who was crossing a Manhattan street -- a crash that proved deadly.

The preliminary investigation into the incident suggests that an unidentified bicyclist traveling northbound on 8th Avenue when he allegedly struck a 44-year-old man who was crossing West 22nd Street in the crosswalk on Aug. 11.

EMS transported the pedestrian to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few days later on Aug. 16.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 11 at around 6:38 p.m. officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of 8th Avenue and West 22 Street.

The pedestrian and cyclist were both throw to the ground due to the impact. However, the unidentified cyclist re-mounted his bicycle and fled the location northbound on 8th Avenue to parts unknown.

The cyclist is described as a man, about 25 years old, with brown wavy hair, a medium build and a tattoo on his right forearm. Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, tan shorts and a black bag at the time of the impact.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).