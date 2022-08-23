Crime and Courts

Pedestrian Dies Days After Cyclist Crashes Into Him While Crossing NYC Street: Cops

The NYPD is searching for the cyclist who fled the scene of the impact that took place on Aug. 11

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 11 at around 6:38 p.m. officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of 8th Avenue and West 22 Street.

The preliminary investigation into the incident suggests that an unidentified bicyclist traveling northbound on 8th Avenue when he allegedly struck a 44-year-old man who was crossing West 22nd Street in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian and cyclist were both throw to the ground due to the impact. However, the unidentified cyclist re-mounted his bicycle and fled the location northbound on 8th Avenue to parts unknown.

EMS transported the pedestrian to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a few days later on Aug. 16.

The cyclist is described as a man, about 25 years old, with brown wavy hair, a medium build and a tattoo on his right forearm. Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, tan shorts and a black bag at the time of the impact.  

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

