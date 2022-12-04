Biker Killed in NYC Hit-and-Run, Driver Found Hiding in Nearby Building: Cops

A cyclist in Manhattan died in a hit-and-run crash so forceful, police said the rider's e-bike became lodged in the car that hit him.

The hit-and-run happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on West 24th Street in Chelsea, the NYPD said.

Police were called to the scene on a report of an unconscious man and found the victim – who apparently was hit from behind and was thrown into a parked car.

The injured man, who has not been publicly identified yet, was taken to Bellevue where he died.

Officers canvassed the area and found the involved sedan near West 24th Street and 7th Avenue, with a bike lodged in its front end. The alleged driver of the car was later found in a building around the corner.

Police said the 24-year-old driver was taken into custody; criminal charges were pending.