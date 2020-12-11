Fake Massage Patron Brutalizes Woman in NYC, Police Say

Police are looking for a man they say tried to force a masseuse to perform a sex act on him, then punched her multiple times in the face when she refused, leaving her bleeding from the eye at a Queens parlor this week, authorities say.

The 57-year-old victim was working at a spa on Roosevelt Avenue when the man walked in shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday and asked for a massage. During the massage, he allegedly became aggressive, grabbing the victim by the neck and forcibly pushing her to the ground. There was a brief struggle.

The man demanded the woman perform a sex act on him and she resisted, which earned her several blows to the face. The attacker then ran off. The woman was taken to a hospital with facial bruising and bleeding from her right eye, cops say.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.