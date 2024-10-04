Mayor Cuomo? Adams' approval rating tanks after indictment. Most want him out

Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal corruption charges -- and prosecutors say additional charges against him are likely in relatively short order. The Democrat has pleaded not guilty and steadfastly refuses to resign.

New Yorkers want him out, a new Marist poll finds.

A vast majority, 69% of those surveyed, said Adams should resign as mayor, while 30% said he should finish the term. If he doesn't resign, nearly two out of every three of those surveyed want Gov. Kathy Hochul to remove him.

Hochul, who has the legal authority to do so, has said she is monitoring the Adams administration and expects more changes to be made. She has said she was encouraged by the resignation of Tim Pearson, the former police commander and top Adams aide whose phone was seized by the FBI in a separate investigation.

According to the poll, 65% of residents think Adams did something illegal. That share is slightly higher (68%) among Democrats. Eight percent said they think he did nothing wrong, while 24% believe he did something unethical but not illegal. The poll also found that the vast majority of New Yorkers (72%) are closely following the indictment news.

More than 80% of New York City residents say Adams should not run for re-election. He has an approval rating of just 26%, down from 37% in November. Nearly half strongly disapprove of the job he is doing as mayor.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

What about Cuomo?

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's name has been bandied about as a possible hat in the ring for mayor in 2025. It's been widely reported he is interested in getting back into politics.

New Yorkers don't want him there, but the line isn't quite as stark as it is with Adams.

Fifty-five percent said they don't want Cuomo to run for New York City mayor, while 44% think he should. Among Democrats, it skews a bit more favorably: 48% think he should run, while 52% say he shouldn't.

The Marist survey of New York City adults was conducted September 30 and October 1, the Monday and Tuesday following the mayor's indictment. Adults 18 years of age and older residing in New York City were contacted through a multi-mode design: By text or online. Results for all adults (n=1,073) are statistically significant within ±3.6 percentage points. Results for registered voters (n=928) are statistically significant within ±3.8 percentage points.