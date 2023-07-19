EMT stabbed repeatedly inside NYC ambulance by man being treated

An EMT was stabbed multiple times by an emotionally disturbed man she was trying to aid inside an ambulance in Manhattan late Wednesday, police say.

The attack happened on the Upper West Side around 9 p.m., a short distance from Mt. Sinai Hospital. Police sources say the ambulance was parked near West 59th Street and 9th Avenue when the man made his move.

Law enforcement sources said the woman was stabbed once in the stomach and twice in her left leg. First responders rushed to her help and transported the EMT to another trauma center.

Police and witnesses describe the man, 48, as emotionally disturbed. He was swiftly taken into police custody.