Electric Zoo chaos strikes again, denying entry for ‘safety' reasons after canceling first day

The Electric Zoo Festival closed its doors early on Sunday, denying access to an unknown number of music fans just days after abruptly canceling the start of the 3-day event.

Organizers made the surprise announcement on X, formerly Twitter, around 6:30 p.m. on what was originally scheduled as the third day of the electronic music festival.

The festival was scheduled to be held on Randall's Island Sept. 1, 2 and 3, but the first day had to be canceled because of global supply chain disruptions. According to the festival statement on Sunday, venue capacity was reached sooner than expected "due to the challenges caused by Friday cancelation."

"For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today," part of the post read.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

All festival attendees who purchased tickets to attend on the final day and were not allowed inside would be given a full refund, the post added.

Dear Electric Zoo Family,⁰

We are so thankful for the overwhelming support and patience you've shown this year after the challenges we've faced over the weekend.⁰

It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday cancelation, we have… — Electric Zoo Festival (@ElectricZooNY) September 3, 2023

The NYPD, also on hand, said that shuttles and roads leading to the Randall's Island venue would be shut down.

A number of people out at the festival on Sunday said staff provided confusing and conflicting instructions. They also complained about a low number of entrance gates to help get crowds into the venue in a timely manner.