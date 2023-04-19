Driver Indicted in Inwood Restaurant Crash That Hurt 20, Including Girl Who Lost Leg

A man has been indicted in connection with a January car crash in upper Manhattan that injured 20 people — including an 11-year-old girl whose right leg was amputated as a result of her injuries.

Jonathan Valentin was charged with ten counts of third-degree assault, as well as leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and other vehicle and traffic laws, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The scary incident occurred around 9 p.m. at 204th Street and Broadway in Inwood on Jan. 2. The 26-year-old Valentin, of Maywood, New Jersey, sped out of a nearby gas station in his Audi and crashed into an Uber, according to court documents.

The crash sent the other vehicle, an SUV, careening into a restaurant's packed outdoor dining area, injuring 20 people, the DA's office said. None of the victims were killed, but in addition to hurting the young girl, a 1-year-old toddler suffered a broken foot in the crash.

The driver of the Uber was injured, and his car was damaged. He said afterward that the Audi was "going very fast and hit me in the side," noting the damage to his car door.

Valentin, whose license was previously revoked in New York, fled the scene to New Jersey, court document state.

"An 11-year-old has suffered life changing injuries as a result of this defendant’s alleged reckless behavior,” said DA Bragg. “After allegedly crashing into another car and causing that car to plow through the front of a crowded restaurant, injuring about 20 people, he immediately fled the scene in an attempt to evade responsibility."

The general manager of the restaurant and his employees ran through the shattered glass to help those who were injured.

"The employees, right away they go to help the kid, to help everybody. So much glass on the floor. It was terrible," said Inwood Bar and Grill's General Manager Rudy Espinal. "The noise...the kids was crying. So many kids crying. The thing is: nobody died, pass away. Thank God."

Attorney information for Valentin was not immediately available.